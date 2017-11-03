Following the trade that sent Jay Ajayi to the Eagles, Williams and Kenyan Drake are slated to head the Dolphins' backfield Sunday night against the Raiders, Omar Kelly of the Sun-Sentinel reports.

Kelly suggests that Drake figures to serve as the Dolphins' lead back in base packages, while Williams seems likely to continue in his role as Miami's third-down back, plus he could profile as the team's preferred goal-line option. While neither player is a high-percentage fantasy play in Week 9 thanks to the looming time-share, with six teams on bye this week and Ajayi owners scrambling for RB help, the duo could offer a degree of utility as plug-in options this weekend.