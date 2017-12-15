Williams (shoulder) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Bills, James Walker of ESPN.com reports.

Williams built some optimism about a potential return this week by returning to practice on a limited basis Thursday, but it appears he's nonetheless trending toward a third consecutive absence due to the dislocated left shoulder. Assuming Williams sits out, Kenyan Drake will once again handle the bulk of the touches out of the Dolphins' backfield. Considering Drake has reeled off 100-plus-yard rushing performances the last two weeks, Williams may have to settle for a limited role in the Dolphins' offense once he's cleared to play again.