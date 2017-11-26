Williams will draw the start at running back Sunday against the Patriots, Adam H. Beasley of the Miami Herald reports.

The Dolphins have been splitting the snaps fairly equitably between Williams and Kenyan Drake since Jay Ajayi was traded to the Eagles on Oct. 31, so Williams' starting designation isn't likely to result in him taking on an overwhelming share of touches out of the backfield. Nonetheless, it's a justified assignment after Williams was the better producer of the two in the Week 11 loss to the Buccaneers, during which he rushed 10 times for 78 yards while hauling in his lone target for 24 yards.