Dolphins' Damien Williams: Inactive Sunday
Williams (shoulder) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Chiefs.
In Williams' continued absence, Kenyan Drake will once again head the Miami backfield in Week 16, with Senorise Perry and De'Veon Smith on hand to work in reserve roles.
More News
-
Dolphins' Damien Williams: Listed as doubtful for Sunday's game•
-
Dolphins' Damien Williams: Logs another limited practice Thursday•
-
Dolphins' Damien Williams: Turns in limited practice Wednesday•
-
Dolphins' Damien Williams: Ruled out for Week 15•
-
Dolphins' Damien Williams: Gets doubtful tag for Week 15•
-
Dolphins' Damien Williams: Logs limited practice Thursday•
-
Week 16 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Injury Report Update
There are plenty of injuries to look out for in Championship week. Here's the latest on who...
-
Week 16 DFS plays
Heath Cummings says Cam Newton and Keenan Allen should be your building blocks in Week 16 of...
-
Week 16 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dion Lewis has been a surprise contributor to your Fantasy team this season, and in Week 16...
-
Week 16 Lineup Cheat Sheet
If you're playing for a championship this week or the chance to play for one next week, our...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's DFS advice
Jamey Eisenberg gives you two lineups to follow for DFS in Week 16 on FanDuel and DraftKin...