Dolphins' Damien Williams: Inactive Sunday
Williams (shoulder) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Bills.
With Williams out, Kenyan Drake -- who was on the field for 95 percent of the Dolphins' snaps on offense in Week 16 - will head the Miami backfield in the team's regular season finale, with Senorise Perry and De'Veon Smith on hand to work in reserve roles.
