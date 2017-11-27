Williams (shoulder) likely will miss extended time, James Walker of ESPN.com reports.

Williams was removed from Sunday's 35-17 loss to the Patriots after injuring his shoulder in the third quarter. Kenyan Drake handled all the backfield work from that point forward, as No. 3 back Senorise Perry (concussion) had already left the game and been ruled out for the rest of the day. Given that Williams and Drake have been splitting work since Jay Ajayi was traded, Sunday's series of events could open up a major opportunity for Drake, a 2016 third-round pick who has mostly proven to be explosive but not reliable.