Williams (shoulder) is expected to miss Sunday's game against the Broncos at the very least, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

A report after Sunday's 35-17 loss to the Patriots suggested Williams would require an extended absence -- something that could bring his season to an early end at this late stage of the year. He's been splitting work with Kenyan Drake, who was left as the only healthy running back by the end of Sunday's defeat. The Dolphins presumably will sign one or two running backs this week, but the addition won't necessarily pose a major threat to Drake's workload. Third-string back Senorise Perry left Sunday's game in the first half after he suffered a concussion while blocking on special teams.