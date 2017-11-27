Dolphins' Damien Williams: Likely out for Week 13
Williams (shoulder) is expected to miss Sunday's game against the Broncos at the very least, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
A report after Sunday's 35-17 loss to the Patriots suggested Williams would require an extended absence -- something that could bring his season to an early end at this late stage of the year. He's been splitting work with Kenyan Drake, who was left as the only healthy running back by the end of Sunday's defeat. The Dolphins presumably will sign one or two running backs this week, but the addition won't necessarily pose a major threat to Drake's workload. Third-string back Senorise Perry left Sunday's game in the first half after he suffered a concussion while blocking on special teams.
More News
-
Dolphins' Damien Williams: Likely headed for extended absence•
-
Dolphins' Damien Williams: Exits game with shoulder injury•
-
Dolphins' Damien Williams: Gets Week 12 start•
-
Dolphins' Damien Williams: Piles up 122 scrimmage yards in loss•
-
Dolphins' Damien Williams: Will remain in backfield committee•
-
Dolphins' Damien Williams: Only 11 touches in loss•
-
Early Week 13 Waiver Wire
The future might be about to begin in San Francisco, and Jimmy Garoppolo may be ready to take...
-
Week 12 Rankings Analysis
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Feeling thankful on Thanksgiving weekend, it's time to bank on Patriots running back Dion Lewis...
-
Week 12 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Our best analysis to help you set your Week 12 lineup is straight ahead. Start and sit issues...
-
Week 12 Injury Updates
Catch up on the latest news from around the NFL before Week 12 kicks off.
-
Week 12 DFS plays
Heath Cummings says your DFS base this week should be Ben Roethlisberger and Rob Gronkowsk...