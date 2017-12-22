Williams (shoulder) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Chiefs, Adam H. Beasley of the Miami Herald reports.

Williams' absence of late has led to Kenyan Drake seeing added work in the Miami backfield, an assignment that Drake has handled well. Assuming Williams is inactive Sunday, Senorise Perry and De'Veon Smith will be on hand to back up Drake.

