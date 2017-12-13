Dolphins' Damien Williams: Listed as non-participant Wednesday
Williams (shoulder) was listed as a non-participant in the Dolphins' estimation of Wednesday's injury report.
Since the Dolphins are only two days removed from a Monday night win over the Patriots, head coach Adam Gase elected to give the team a day off Wednesday, hence the estimated report. In any event, Williams' listing as a non-participant is a seemingly telling sign of the limited progress he has made in his recovery from the dislocated left shoulder, which he suffered in the Dolphins' first matchup with New England in Week 12. Williams could gain clearance to play Sunday against the Bills if he's able to resume practicing by the end of the week, but he'll likely play second fiddle to Kenyan Drake in the backfield if he suits up for the divisional matchup.
More News
-
Dolphins' Damien Williams: Ruled out for Week 14•
-
Dolphins' Damien Williams: Absent from another practice•
-
Dolphins' Damien Williams: Sitting out practice Thursday•
-
Dolphins' Damien Williams: Looking shaky for Week 14•
-
Dolphins' Damien Williams: Won't play in Week 13•
-
Dolphins' Damien Williams: Misses another practice Thursday•
-
Week 15 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 15.
-
Podcast: Ride Foles? Riddick?
We’ve got the best Waiver Wire options at each position as we get Fantasy owners set for their...
-
SportsLine: Sit Miller, start Riddick
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Best Week 15 streaming options
Heath Cummings offers streaming options for the second week of the Fantasy playoffs.
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire
Jamey Eisenberg gives you quarterback options to replace the injured Carson Wentz, as well...
-
Week 15 Rest of Season rankings
You're THIS close to making your league's title game -- make sure your roster is as strong...