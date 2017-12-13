Williams (shoulder) was listed as a non-participant in the Dolphins' estimation of Wednesday's injury report.

Since the Dolphins are only two days removed from a Monday night win over the Patriots, head coach Adam Gase elected to give the team a day off Wednesday, hence the estimated report. In any event, Williams' listing as a non-participant is a seemingly telling sign of the limited progress he has made in his recovery from the dislocated left shoulder, which he suffered in the Dolphins' first matchup with New England in Week 12. Williams could gain clearance to play Sunday against the Bills if he's able to resume practicing by the end of the week, but he'll likely play second fiddle to Kenyan Drake in the backfield if he suits up for the divisional matchup.