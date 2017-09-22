Dolphins' Damien Williams: Listed as questionable this week, but expected to play
While he was listed as a full practice participant Friday, the Dolphins also list Williams (ribs) as questionable for Sunday's game against the Jets, Adam H. Beasley of the Miami Herald reports.
The running back is, however, on track to suit up this weekend, as is starter Jay Ajayi, who is also listed as questionable after practicing fully Friday. As Ajayi's top backup, Williams is a name to know, bit given the team's inclination to feature Ajayi heavily as long as he's healthy, Williams isn't anything more than a roster stash at this stage.
