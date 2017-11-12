Williams (illness) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against Carolina.

Although he's listed as questionable, Williams was also credited with a full practice Saturday, and he's generally expected to play. He's a bit behind Kenyan Drake in the running back rotation, and the matchup against Carolina is a tough one, but Williams has some amount of pass-catching skill that's at least worth monitoring for most formats.

