Williams (shoulder) remained limited at practice Thursday, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.

While it's encouraging that Williams has been able to practice this week, Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post relays via coach Adam Gase that at this stage there are still some practice activities that make Williams' shoulder feel uncomfortable. We'll circle back on the running back's status Friday, but if Williams is able to suit up Sunday against the Chiefs, he'd provide the Dolphins with a welcome opportunity to spell Kenyan Drake more than they were able to while Williams was sidelined.