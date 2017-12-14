Williams (shoulder) returned to a limited practice Thursday.

Per Chris Perkins of the Sun-Sentinel, if Williams is able to return to action Sunday against the Bills following a two-game absence, he could help ease the workload of Kenyan Drake, who has logged 56 touches over Miami's past two games. Given that Drake racked up 234 rushing yards and 100 receiving yards in that span, Williams would likely be limited to complementary duty in a scenario where he is available this weekend.