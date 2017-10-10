Dolphins' Damien Williams: Logs three carries in Week 4
Williams tallied 15 yards on three carries to go along with one catch for four yards in Sunday's win over the Titans.
Williams role remains limited to giving Jay Ajayi and Kenyan Drake an occasional breather. His longest run was a nine-yard scamper early in the second quarter. He saw 10 snaps (17.0 percent) in the contest, and figures to continue seeing a light workload.
