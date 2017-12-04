Dolphins head coach Adam Gase didn't sound optimistic about Williams' (shoulder) chances of returning to practice this week, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.

Gase said it's an issue of pain management, hinting that Williams is still bothered by considerable pain. It's possible that subsides within the next few days, but Kenyan Drake may have earned a larger share of the workload even if Williams is able to return for Week 14. Drake rumbled for 120 yards and a touchdown on 23 carries in Sunday's 35-9 win over the Broncos, adding three catches for 21 yards on five targets while logging the vast majority of offensive snaps prior to garbage time. Williams will have en extra day to recover with the Dolphins preparing to host the Patriots on Monday Night Football.