Dolphins' Damien Williams: May share backfield work with Drake
Following the Tuesday trade that sent Jay Ajayi to the Eagles, Williams and Kenyan Drake are slated to head the Dolphins' backfield Sunday against the Raiders, Omar Kelly of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel reports.
Kelly suggests that Drake will likely serve as the Dolphins' lead back in base packages, while Williams seems likely to continue in his role as Miami's third-down back, and perhaps as the team's preferred goal-line option. While neither player is a high-percentage fantasy play in Week 9 thanks to the looming timeshare, with six teams on bye this week and Ajayi owners scrambling for running-back help, the duo could offer some degree of utility as plug-in options.
More News
-
Dolphins' Damien Williams: More touches on tap•
-
Dolphins' Damien Williams: Collects 20 yards in win•
-
Dolphins' Damien Williams: Logs three carries in Week 4•
-
Dolphins' Damien Williams: Tallies single carry Week 4•
-
Dolphins' Damien Williams: Three touches in Week 3•
-
Dolphins' Damien Williams: Available in Week 3•
-
Week 9 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Have a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 9? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 9 sleepers
Even though Marshawn Lynch and Sammy Watkins have struggled this season, Jamey Eisenberg sees...
-
Week 9 Start and Sit: Leader of Pack
A week packed with news and trades leads into a Week 9 with six more byes. But fear not, Jamey...
-
Fantasy football rankings: Bench Alshon
Advanced computer model that's closest-to-the-hole overall tells you who to sit and who to...
-
Elliott to play Week 9; Doubts beyond
Ezekiel Elliott will be allowed to play this Sunday, but this decision raises even more concerns...
-
What you missed: Benjamin needed
The thin Bills' receiving corps took another hit in a loss to the Jets. What else happened...