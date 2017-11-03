Following the Tuesday trade that sent Jay Ajayi to the Eagles, Williams and Kenyan Drake are slated to head the Dolphins' backfield Sunday against the Raiders, Omar Kelly of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel reports.

Kelly suggests that Drake will likely serve as the Dolphins' lead back in base packages, while Williams seems likely to continue in his role as Miami's third-down back, and perhaps as the team's preferred goal-line option. While neither player is a high-percentage fantasy play in Week 9 thanks to the looming timeshare, with six teams on bye this week and Ajayi owners scrambling for running-back help, the duo could offer some degree of utility as plug-in options.