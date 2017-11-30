Dolphins' Damien Williams: Misses another practice Thursday
Williams (shoulder) did not practice Thursday.
Meanwhile, Senorise Perry (concussion) practiced fully Thursday, which clearly gives him a better shot at suiting up Sunday against the Broncos than Williams. If Williams ends up ruled out this weekend, Kenyan Drake would be in line to serve as the Dolphins' lead back, with Perry (if medically cleared) and De'Veon Smith providing backfield depth in Week 13.
