Williams is expected to take on a larger role in the Miami backfield beginning Sunday against the Raiders after Jay Ajayi was traded to Philadelphia on Tuesday morning.

Kenyan Drake had six carries in the Week 8 loss to Baltimore, while Williams' only touch came on a reception out of the backfield. Since the start of the 2016 season, Williams has more catches (31) than Drake (12), so he may have the upper hand for passing-down work initially, but the competition for carries may be an ongoing battle between the two players in the wake of Ajayi's departure.

