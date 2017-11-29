Dolphins' Damien Williams: Not practicing Wednesday
Williams (shoulder) won't practice Wednesday, Adam H. Beasley of the Miami Herald reports.
The Dolphins are officially listing Williams as day-to-day and have yet to rule him out for Sunday's game against the Broncos, but an absence seems inevitable after the running back dislocated his shoulder in the third quarter of Miami's Week 12 loss to New England. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, injuries similar to Williams' typically require 2-to-3 weeks to heal, so there's reason to think he may miss the Dec. 11 rematch with the Patriots as well. Kenyan Drake will serve as the Dolphins' clear lead back for the duration of Williams' absence, with the team signing De'Veon Smith from the practice squad to provide additional depth in the backfield while third-string option Senorise Perry remains in the concussion protocol.
