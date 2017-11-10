Williams is expected to play Monday night against the Panthers despite missing practice time this week due to an illness, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.

Per the Dolphins' official site, coach Adam Gase noted Friday that Williams should be able to play Monday even if he ends up not practicing all week. It remains to be seen if Williams carries an injury designation in advance of the team's Week 10 contest, but at this stage, he remains on track to continue to working in a backfield time-share with Kenyan Drake.