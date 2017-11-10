Dolphins' Damien Williams: On track to play Monday
Williams is expected to play Monday night against the Panthers despite missing practice time this week due to an illness, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.
Per the Dolphins' official site, coach Adam Gase noted Friday that Williams should be able to play Monday even if he ends up not practicing all week. It remains to be seen if Williams carries an injury designation in advance of the team's Week 10 contest, but at this stage, he remains on track to continue to working in a backfield time-share with Kenyan Drake.
More News
-
Dolphins' Damien Williams: Under the weather•
-
Dolphins' Damien Williams: Will continue to share RB reps•
-
Dolphins' Damien Williams: May share backfield work with Drake•
-
Dolphins' Damien Williams: More touches on tap•
-
Dolphins' Damien Williams: Collects 20 yards in win•
-
Dolphins' Damien Williams: Logs three carries in Week 4•
-
Manning, Powell among Week 10 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 10, as well as daily options...
-
Fantasy football Week 11: Start Stafford
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
What you missed: Rawls, Peterson flop
Both running games failed to get anything going Thursday. What else happened around the league?...
-
Update: Elliott suspension back on
The latest, and potentially last, turn of the Ezekiel Elliott saga leaves him set to serve...
-
Best Week 10 streaming options
Week 10 streamers include players coming off a bye, off an injury and off some dreadful pe...
-
Podcast: Start/Sit AFC home games
Previewing half of the Sunday slate as we break down Patriots-Broncos, Steelers-Colts and the...