Williams had nine rushes for 19 yards and two receptions for 20 yards as the Dolphins were wrecked by the Panthers 45-21 on Monday.

Williams missed several practices during the week due to an illness so perhaps a subpar game should have been expected here. Unfortunately for his fantasy owners, Kenyan Drake had a solid night with 82 yards rushing, including a touchdown run of 66 yards, and may be in line to take away snaps from Williams as the season moves along.

