Dolphins' Damien Williams: Practices fully
Williams (ribs) practiced fully Thursday.
Williams is off the fantasy radar as long as Jay Ajayi is healthy enough to play. With that in mind, Ajayi has missed back-to-back practices, but the knee issue that's slowed him this week is not considered serious.
