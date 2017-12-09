Dolphins' Damien Williams: Ruled out for Week 14
Williams (shoulder) was officially ruled out for Monday night's game against the Patriots, Doug Kyed of NESN.com reports.
Williams did not practice again this week and it remains unclear when he may be able to return. Kenyan Drake is likely to be the workhorse in the Dolphins backfield once again, coming off a 120-yard performance with a touchdown on 23 carries, by far his best output of the season.
