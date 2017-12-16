Dolphins' Damien Williams: Ruled out for Week 15
The Dolphins ruled out Williams (shoulder) for Sunday's game in Buffalo, Joe Schad of The Palm Beach Post reports.
After a limited showing at Thursday's practice, Williams seemed to test out the state of his left shoulder, but ultimately a lack of activity Friday and a doubtful designation for Week 15 sealed his fate. Out of the lineup for a third consecutive game, he'll yield the backfield to Kenyan Drake, who has reeled off 334 yards from scrimmage and one touchdown the last two contests.
