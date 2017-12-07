Dolphins head coach Adam Gase said that Williams (shoulder) won't practice Thursday, Adam H. Beasley of the Miami Herald reports.

Williams missed the Week 13 win over the Broncos while recovering from the dislocated shoulder, allowing Kenyan Drake to take hold of the starting running back role. While he'll benefit from an extra day of recovery with the Dolphins playing the Patriots on Monday night in Week 14, Williams isn't off to a good start to the week by missing the team's first practice. Drake, who erupted for 120 yards and a touchdown on 23 carries and three receptions for 21 yards last week, would make for a strong lineup option in just about any format if Williams ultimately misses his second straight game.