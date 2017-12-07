Dolphins' Damien Williams: Sitting out practice Thursday
Dolphins head coach Adam Gase said that Williams (shoulder) won't practice Thursday, Adam H. Beasley of the Miami Herald reports.
Williams missed the Week 13 win over the Broncos while recovering from the dislocated shoulder, allowing Kenyan Drake to take hold of the starting running back role. While he'll benefit from an extra day of recovery with the Dolphins playing the Patriots on Monday night in Week 14, Williams isn't off to a good start to the week by missing the team's first practice. Drake, who erupted for 120 yards and a touchdown on 23 carries and three receptions for 21 yards last week, would make for a strong lineup option in just about any format if Williams ultimately misses his second straight game.
More News
-
Dolphins' Damien Williams: Looking shaky for Week 14•
-
Dolphins' Damien Williams: Won't play in Week 13•
-
Dolphins' Damien Williams: Misses another practice Thursday•
-
Dolphins' Damien Williams: Not practicing Wednesday•
-
Dolphins' Damien Williams: Likely out 2-to-3 weeks•
-
Dolphins' Damien Williams: Likely out for Week 13•
-
What you missed: Ingram good to go?
Chris Towers breaks down all the latest news from a busy Wednesday around the NFL.
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Philip Rivers and the Chargers turned around a nightmare 0-4 start and are rolling as the Redskins...
-
Week 14 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Don't know who to start or sit? Don't worry, we've got your back. A week's worth of analysis,...
-
Start your studs in Week 14?
Heath Cummings looks at six Fantasy Football stars and discusses whether you should trust them...
-
What You Missed: JuJu out, Ingram hurt
Here's the latest from around the NFL, and how it affects your Fantasy team.
-
SportsLine: Sit Cam, start Kearse
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...