Play

Williams will start Thursday's preseason contest against the Falcons, Adam Beasley of the Miami Herald reports.

The Dolphins backfield is sans Jay Ajayi due to a concussion, handing Williams the initial running back reps. In three seasons, he's only managed 3.4 YPC, but his prowess as a receiver is notable, as he's racked up 65 catches (on 87 targets) for 578 yards and five touchdowns.

More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories