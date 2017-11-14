Williams (illness) is listed as active for Monday night's game against the Panthers.

Williams missed practice both Thursday and Friday, but added recovery time afforded by the Dolphins' Monday night kickoff has enabled him to suit up against Carolina. In doing so, he'll continue to work in a backfield time-share with Kenyan Drake. It's an arrangement that led to Drake logging 37 out of a possible 67 snaps on offense in Miami's Week 9 loss to the Raiders, while Williams saw action on 30 snaps. In the process, Drake recorded nine carries for 69 yards, while hauling in all six of his targets for 35 yards. For his part, Williams ran seven times for just 14 yards, but managed to make his mark in the passing game, catching all six of his targets for 47 yards and a TD. With a similar arrangement likely on tap Monday, Williams is worth a dart in PPR formats.