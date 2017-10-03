Play

Williams rushed one time for one yard and had zero catches on two targets in Sunday's loss to the Saints.

Williams saw only 11 of 52 offensive snaps and remains relegated mostly to a role on special teams. Opportunities are few and far between for the 25-year-old as starter Jay Ajayi continues to dominate the snap count at running back.

