Dolphins' Damien Williams: Tallies single carry Week 4
Williams rushed one time for one yard and had zero catches on two targets in Sunday's loss to the Saints.
Williams saw only 11 of 52 offensive snaps and remains relegated mostly to a role on special teams. Opportunities are few and far between for the 25-year-old as starter Jay Ajayi continues to dominate the snap count at running back.
More News
-
Dolphins' Damien Williams: Three touches in Week 3•
-
Dolphins' Damien Williams: Available in Week 3•
-
Dolphins' Damien Williams: Listed as questionable this week, but expected to play•
-
Dolphins' Damien Williams: Practices fully•
-
Dolphins' Damien Williams: Doesn't practice to start week•
-
Dolphins' Damien Williams: Fails to impress•
-
Déjà vu: Carr, Mariota go down Sunday
With Derek Carr and Marcus Mariota both going down with injuries Sunday, Chris Towers takes...
-
Watson top 10? Done Dolphins?
Deshaun Watson and Cam Newton were amazing in Week 4, find out if you should count on them...
-
Week 5 early waivers
Get ready for a busy week of waiver-wire transactions as big-time contributors from Week 4...
-
Watson continues to look like a star
Deshaun Watson built on his breakout performance in Week 3 with a historic showing Sunday....
-
Vikes fear ACL tear for Cook
Rookie sensation Dalvin Cook got off to an amazing start to the 2017 season, but a serious-looking...
-
Falcons lose Jones, Sanu
With Julio Jones and Mohamed Sanu going down with injuries in the same game, Dave Richard looks...