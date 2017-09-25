Dolphins' Damien Williams: Three touches in Week 3
Williams rushed two times for five cards and made one catch for six yards in Sunday's loss to the Jets.
Williams played just 10 snaps to fellow reserve running back Kenyon Drake's 20, but he still out-touched Drake by a single carry. Regardless, it doesn't look like either running back is going to play a sizable role this season barring an injury to starting tailback Jay Ajayi.
