Williams (shoulder) was limited at practice Wednesday, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.

Williams has missed the Dolphins' past three games, but he could be nearing a return to game action. If he does suit up Sunday against the Chiefs, we doubt that he'd supplant Kenyan Drake as the team's lead back in Week 16. Drake was a effective in Williams' absence, so a complementary role presumably awaits Williams if he is in fact cleared to play this weekend.