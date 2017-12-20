Dolphins' Damien Williams: Turns in limited practice Wednesday
Williams (shoulder) was limited at practice Wednesday, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.
Williams has missed the Dolphins' past three games, but he could be nearing a return to game action. If he does suit up Sunday against the Chiefs, we doubt that he'd supplant Kenyan Drake as the team's lead back in Week 16. Drake was a effective in Williams' absence, so a complementary role presumably awaits Williams if he is in fact cleared to play this weekend.
More News
-
Dolphins' Damien Williams: Ruled out for Week 15•
-
Dolphins' Damien Williams: Gets doubtful tag for Week 15•
-
Dolphins' Damien Williams: Logs limited practice Thursday•
-
Dolphins' Damien Williams: Listed as non-participant Wednesday•
-
Dolphins' Damien Williams: Ruled out for Week 14•
-
Dolphins' Damien Williams: Absent from another practice•
-
What You Missed: Brown, Rodgers out
Here's the latest from around the NFL, and how it affects your Fantasy team.
-
Week 16 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 16.
-
Best Week 16 streaming options
Heath Cummings offers streaming options for the championship week of the Fantasy playoffs.
-
SportsLine: Start Bryant, sit Cook
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Podcast: Championship waiver wire
Need a Waiver Wire fill-in for your championship matchup? We’ve got options at every position...
-
Waiver Wire for Week 16
Antonio Brown is the latest star player to get hurt, but Jamey Eisenberg gives you plenty of...