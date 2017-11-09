Dolphins' Damien Williams: Under the weather
Williams (illness) won't practice Thursday, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.
The same applies to wideout Jakeem Grant, though we suspect that both players will recover in time to be ready for Monday night's game against the Panthers. Prior to the NFL trade deadline, Williams missing practice wouldn't have attracted much attention, but since the Dolphins dealt Jay Ajayi to the Eagles prior to Week 9, his status gains a level of import now that Williams and Kenyan Drake now head the Dolphins' backfield in a time-share situation.
More News
-
Dolphins' Damien Williams: Will continue to share RB reps•
-
Dolphins' Damien Williams: May share backfield work with Drake•
-
Dolphins' Damien Williams: More touches on tap•
-
Dolphins' Damien Williams: Collects 20 yards in win•
-
Dolphins' Damien Williams: Logs three carries in Week 4•
-
Dolphins' Damien Williams: Tallies single carry Week 4•
-
Trade targets with great schedules
Looking to bolster your roster for the playoffs? Here are 12 names you should trade for no...
-
What you missed: Dez still hobbled
Chris Towers breaks down all the latest news from a busy Wednesday around the NFL.
-
Week 10 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em
Jared Goff has been a revelation in his second season, and we think he's going to keep it up...
-
Week 10 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Lineup decisions are more crucial than ever. Dave Richard breaks down the matchups, stats and...
-
End-of-bench stash power rankings
Struggling with who deserves the last couple of spots on your roster? Check out the stash power...
-
SportsLine: Sit Hopkins, not Goff
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...