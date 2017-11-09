Williams (illness) won't practice Thursday, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.

The same applies to wideout Jakeem Grant, though we suspect that both players will recover in time to be ready for Monday night's game against the Panthers. Prior to the NFL trade deadline, Williams missing practice wouldn't have attracted much attention, but since the Dolphins dealt Jay Ajayi to the Eagles prior to Week 9, his status gains a level of import now that Williams and Kenyan Drake now head the Dolphins' backfield in a time-share situation.