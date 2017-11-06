Dolphins' Damien Williams: Will continue to share RB reps
Head coach Adam Gase said Monday that the Dolphins will continue to use a two-man backfield of Williams and Kenyan Drake, James Walker of ESPN.com reports.
Following the trade of Jay Ajayi to Philadelphia, Drake was expected to receive first- and second-down reps, while Williams would spell him and also take the field for obvious passing downs. The breakdown was mimicked Sunday against the Raiders and resulted in productive lines for both running backs. Picking up 37 of the 67 offensive snaps, Drake turned nine rushes into 69 yards and posted six catches (on six targets) for 35 yards. As for Williams, he hauled in all six passes for 47 yards and one touchdown while notching seven rushes for 14 yards on 30 offensive snaps. Williams faces a difficult test in the Dolphins' next matchup Monday, Nov. 13 in Carolina, who have allowed just 5.4 YPT to running backs this season.
