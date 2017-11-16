Dolphins' Damien Williams: Will remain in backfield committee
Dolphins offensive coordinator Clyde Christensen said Thursday that the Dolphins have no intention of breaking up the backfield timeshare of Williams and Kenyan Drake, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.
In the Dolphins' two games since trading away lead back Jay Ajayi, Drake and Williams have received the same amount of offensive snaps (62), but Drake has proven to be the far more explosive offensive option. Williams has parlayed 24 total touches (including eight receptions) into 100 yards, while Drake's 22 touches (eight receptions) have yielded 196 yards and a touchdown. Though the results to date have indicated that Drake is the superior fantasy option, it appears the Dolphins still seem to value the differing skill sets the two bring to the table, which should be enough to keep Williams involved in the backfield attack. Even so, Williams still may need to do more with the opportunities he earns in the Dolphins' subsequent contests in order for the coaching staff to justify having him split the workload with Drake the rest of the way.
