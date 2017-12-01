Williams (shoulder) won't play Sunday against the Broncos, Alain Poupart of the Dolphins' official site reports.

Williams has split the backfield workload with Kenyan Drake the last four games following the trade of Jay Ajayi to the Eagles, but Drake will be the clear-cut lead runner in Week 13. Depth back Senorise Perry is still in the NFL's concussion protocol, according to Adam H. Beasley of the Miami Herald, and is thus uncertain for Sunday's contest. As a result, De'Veon Smith could end serving as the primary backup to Drake.