Williams (shoulder) won't play Sunday against the Broncos, Alain Poupart of the Dolphins' official site reports.

Senorise Perry is still in the NFL's concussion protocol, according to Adam H. Beasley of the Miami Herald, and is thus uncertain for Sunday's contest. As a result, De'Veon Smith could end up backing up Kenyan Drake at running back this weekend.

