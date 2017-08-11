Dolphins' Damore'ea Stringfellow: Scores long touchdown in preseason opener
Stringfellow caught 2 of 3 targets for 116 yards and a touchdown in Thursday's 23-20 preseason win over the Falcons.
Stringfellow's touchdown came on an explosive play in which he caught a deep pass down the sideline from his own end zone and took it all the way for a touchdown. He fought through a defender on the initial reception before displaying open-field speed and elusiveness after the catch. Stringfellow should be firmly on the radar for the coaching staff at this point and will need to follow this preformance up next week against the Ravens to establish himself as a candidate to make the team.
