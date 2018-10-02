Dolphins' Daniel Kilgore: Dealing with torn triceps, likely to miss rest of 2018
Kilgore suffered a torn triceps during Sunday's loss to the Patriots, Cameron Wolfe of ESPN.com reports.
Although nothing is official yet, the devastating injury will likely keep Kilgore sidelined for the rest of the season. Kilgore's expected absence would mark the second starter along the Miami offensive line to be lost for the year.
