Dolphins' Daniel Kilgore: Lands on IR
Kilgore (triceps) was placed on injured reserve Wednesday, per NFL Communications.
Kilgore was expected to miss the remainder of the 2018 campaign because of the triceps injury, so his placement on IR shouldn't come as much of a shock. The Dolphins signed Wesley Johnson on Tuesday to add some depth at center.
