Kilgore (knee) will not play in Sunday's Week 7 matchup with the Bills, Hal Habib of The Palm Beach Post reports.

Kilgore was a non-participant at practice, so this outcome is no surprise. Look for Evan Boehm to fill in for him at center while he is sidelined. His next chance to return will be in Week 8 versus the Steelers.

