Dolphins' Daniel Kilgore: Returns to practice
Kilgore (knee) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.
Kilgore has missed two straight games due to a knee injury, but he's making tangible progress in his recovery. Depending on what the starting center is able to do in the week's final two practices, he appears to have a shot at suiting up for Sunday's divisional tilt against the Jets.
