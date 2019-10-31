Kilgore (knee) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.

Kilgore has missed two straight games due to a knee injury, but he's making tangible progress in his recovery. Depending on what the starting center is able to do in the week's final two practices, he appears to have a shot at suiting up for Sunday's divisional tilt against the Jets.

