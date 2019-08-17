Dolphins' Daniel Kilgore: Starts preseason game
Kilgore started and played 14 snaps in Friday's preseason game with the Buccaneers.
Kilgore seems to be over the triceps injury that cost him all but four games last season. The 31-year-old is on track to resume his starting role in 2019.
