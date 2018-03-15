Kilgore was traded to the Dolphins along with 2018 seventh-round pick in exchange for the 49ers 2018 seventh-round pick, James Palmer of NFL Network reports.

The move to ship Kilgore to Miami is a bit puzzling, considering the 49ers inked him to three-year extension back in February. However, they did sign Weston Richburg to a five-year deal on Wednesday, who has played guard and center the past three seasons. Kilgore figures to slide into the starting center role immediately after the Dolphins parted ways with Mike Pouncey.