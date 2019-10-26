Kilgore (knee) is ruled out for Monday's game against the Steelers, Safid Deen of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Kilgore will miss his second straight game, which should afford Evan Boehm another start at center. He should have his hands full in this outing since the Steelers rank sixth with 20 sacks over six contests.

