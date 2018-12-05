Dolphins' Danny Amendola: At practice Wednesday
Amendola (knee) was spotted at practice Wednesday, Adam H. Beasley of the Miami Herald reports.
We'll circle back on his status once the Dolphins relay Amendola's level of participation, but his return to the field -- in any capacity -- signals that he has a chance to suit up Sunday against his former team, the Patriots.
