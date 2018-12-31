Amendola nabbed four of five targets for 26 yards during Sunday's 42-17 loss to the Bills. He finishes up the year with 59 receptions for 575 yards and one touchdown.

Amendola led the Dolphins in receiving in 2018 despite his lackluster production. The 33-year-old slot receiver notably looked his best during a five-game stretch in which Brock Osweiler started under center, when he caught 31 passes for 305 yards and his only touchdown of the year. Amendola has one year remaining on his two-year, $12 million dollar contract, but has no guaranteed money in 2019 -- making his future in Miami is anything but certain.