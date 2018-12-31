Dolphins' Danny Amendola: Caps season with quiet performance
Amendola nabbed four of five targets for 26 yards during Sunday's 42-17 loss to the Bills. He finishes up the year with 59 receptions for 575 yards and one touchdown.
Amendola led the Dolphins in receiving in 2018 despite his lackluster production. The 33-year-old slot receiver notably looked his best during a five-game stretch in which Brock Osweiler started under center, when he caught 31 passes for 305 yards and his only touchdown of the year. Amendola has one year remaining on his two-year, $12 million dollar contract, but has no guaranteed money in 2019 -- making his future in Miami is anything but certain.
More News
-
Dolphins' Danny Amendola: Returns to full practice•
-
Dolphins' Danny Amendola: Sits out practice•
-
Dolphins' Danny Amendola: Leads team in receiving•
-
Dolphins' Danny Amendola: Practices fully•
-
Dolphins' Danny Amendola: Sits out practice•
-
Dolphins' Danny Amendola: Inefficient with targets in loss•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks, advice
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 17
-
Week 17 Injury Report Updates
If you're still playing, Week 17 has plenty of landmines to dodge. Check out who is in and...
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Sony Michel will look to close out the season strong in Week 17, making him Jamey Eisenberg's...
-
Week 17 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 17 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 17 Sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you sleepers to target in Week 17 in seasonal and daily leagues, including...