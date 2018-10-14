Amendola caught eight of 11 targets for 59 yards in Sunday's 31-28 overtime win over the Bears.

Amendola led the team in targets and catches with Brock Osweiler filling in for the injured Ryan Tannehill (shoulder) under center, though nobody benefited more from the change at quarterback than Albert Wilson (155 receiving yards, two touchdowns). Regardless of who starts under center for Miami against the Lions in Week 7, Amendola's relevance will likely be limited mostly to deeper PPR formats.