Dolphins' Danny Amendola: Catches four passes in opener
Amendola reeled in four-of-six targets for 26 yards in Sunday's victory against the Titans.
Amendola was primarily targeted on short routes Week 1, resulting in poor yards-per-reception. The 32-year-old will likely continue to see most of his targets in the slot, resulting in a low fantasy ceiling. Unless Amendola receives a substantially larger target-share going forward, he seems unlikely to carry much fantasy upside. It's still worth tracking whether Amendola sees more usage on the outside against the Jets on Sunday.
