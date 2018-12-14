Amendola (knee) does not carry an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Vikings.

Amendola toughed things out through his knee issue in Week 14 versus the Patriots, but was limited to one catch for 10 yards in that contest. Now presumably closer to full health after logging back-to-back limited practices Thursday and Friday, Amendola could see enough targets this weekend to merit attention in PPR formats.

