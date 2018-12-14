Dolphins' Danny Amendola: Cleared to play Sunday
Amendola (knee) does not carry an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Vikings.
Amendola toughed things out through his knee issue in Week 14 versus the Patriots, but was limited to one catch for 10 yards in that contest. Now presumably closer to full health after logging back-to-back limited practices Thursday and Friday, Amendola could see enough targets this weekend to merit attention in PPR formats.
More News
-
Dolphins' Danny Amendola: Returns to field Thursday•
-
Dolphins' Danny Amendola: Sits out Wednesday's practice•
-
Dolphins' Danny Amendola: Held to one catch in win•
-
Dolphins' Danny Amendola: In uniform Sunday•
-
Dolphins' Danny Amendola: Questionable for Week 14•
-
Dolphins' Danny Amendola: Continues to practice•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 15 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 15 Sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg likes Doug Martin as a starting running back this week but also says you can...
-
Starts, sits, sleepers, and risks
Dave Richard gives start and sit calls for every game on the Week 15 schedule, starting with...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, sims, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 15
-
Week 15 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 15 things to know
It's a wild week at quarterback, the Vikings may have a new offense, and there are a few offenses...