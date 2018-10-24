Amendola (shoulder) does not carry an injury designation for Thursday night's game against the Texans after being listed as a full participant in Wednesday's walk-through.

With Albert Wilson (hip) on IR and Kenny Stills (groin) ruled out this week, Amendola figures to be busy Thursday, assuming no setbacks with his shoulder. Meanwhile, DeVante Parker and Jakeem Grant also figure to see their roles in the Miami offense expand due to the team's current injury woes. Over his last two outings, Amendola has combined for 14 catches on 18 targets for 143 yards and a TD. In his current context, he carries Week 8 streaming appeal, notably in PPR formats.