Dolphins' Danny Amendola: Continues to practice
Amendola (knee) practiced once again Thursday, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.
Amendola evidently avoided any setbacks at Wednesday's practice and is "on pace" to play against the Patriots on Sunday, barring any setbacks. We'll have to see if he ends up with a "questionable" designation for that contest or is removed from the squad's injury report Friday, but Miami's leading receiver is unsurprisingly pushing to play against his former team, in any case.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 14
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Philip Rivers has played about as well as anyone in the league in 2018, and Jamey Eisenberg...
-
Week 14 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 14 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Dave Richard's Week 14 Preview
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule in Week 14 to point out who you need to...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: QB
Coming off his worst game of the season, Jamey Eisenberg is sticking with Andrew Luck in Week...