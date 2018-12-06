Amendola (knee) practiced once again Thursday, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.

Amendola evidently avoided any setbacks at Wednesday's practice and is "on pace" to play against the Patriots on Sunday, barring any setbacks. We'll have to see if he ends up with a "questionable" designation for that contest or is removed from the squad's injury report Friday, but Miami's leading receiver is unsurprisingly pushing to play against his former team, in any case.

More News
Our Latest Stories